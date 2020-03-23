Chetola Announces Temporary Closure on Sunday Due to COVID-19

Published Monday, March 23, 2020 at 9:54 am

Due to the rapidly evolving circumstances with the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with all federal and state guidance, Chetola Resort is temporarily closed as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.

“The wellness, safety and health of our guests, staff, and local community have always been our top priority, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of all parties involved,” said owner Kent Tarbutton. “This was an extremely difficult decision; however, we must do our part to control the spread of COVID-19, and to protect our entire Chetola family.”

The management team will continue monitoring the current situation and issue updates on the resort’s website, www.Chetola.com, as regularly as possible.

Additionally, several steps are being taken to support employees during this difficult time. This includes retaining as many staff members as possible and allowing staff from other departments to help with renovations during the temporary closure.

The resort will also establish an employee fund to help those in need, and will assist employees who wish to file for unemployment or Family and Medical Leave Act benefits.

During this temporary closure, staff will be available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to answer questions from guests and the general public at 800-843-8652.