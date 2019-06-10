Chestnut at Blowing Rock Offers New Luxury Residences Just Moments From Main Street

Published Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3:45 pm

An elegant penthouse in Chestnut at Blowing Rock has just sold for $2,005,228, the first sale in the new luxury enclave of 23 single-story luxury residences. The penthouse encompasses 2,860 square feet of open concept living, barrel cathedral ceilings in the great room, four bedrooms, four full baths and a full laundry/pantry. Marketed exclusively by Ashley Hutchens and Jerry Hutchens of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Blowing Rock office, new residences in Chestnut at Blowing Rock are available.

“Sales in Chestnut at Blowing Rock are off to a strong start. We are very pleased to have closed the beautiful penthouse residence; with numerous upgrades, it offers the new homeowner a luxurious retreat. We anticipate a busy summer for this exclusive neighborhood, which features stunning amenities and is close to all the restaurants and shops on Main Street,” said Ashley Hutchens.

Located near the Blue Ridge Parkway atop the Eastern Continental Divide, Chestnut at Blowing Rock is a secluded community surrounded by natural scenery with views of Moses Cone Memorial Park and Grandfather Mountain State Park. Modern conveniences, as well as the quaint and charming shops and restaurants of Main Street, are moments away. Redefining luxury living, Chestnut at Blowing Rock features open and airy living spaces, natural finishes, large windows, stone fireplace, heavy beams, custom cabinetry, custom granite and stone, professional grade appliances and 775 square feet of outdoor living space, including covered decks and grilling area.

Main and second level residences offer three bedrooms and three baths; penthouse residences feature four bedrooms, four full baths and loft/bonus room. All homes have an individual, heated, oversized two-car garage and storage area on the ground level with elevator access to the owner’s residence.

For more information, visit ChestnutAtBlowingRock.com.

