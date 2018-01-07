Check Your Tickets! Three N.C. Powerball Tickets Win Big

Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 10:34 am

RALEIGH – Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced three big wins in North Carolina, including a $150,000 win.

The lucky ticket was sold at the SM Mart Springs on Springs Rd. in Hickory in Catawba County.

Two other tickets sold in North Carolina won $50,000. They were sold at the following locations:

Circle K on Reilly Rd. in Fayetteville in Cumberland County

Fast Phil’s on Salisbury Rd. in Statesville in Iredell County

The winning numbers were 12-29-30-33-61 for the white balls and 26 for the red Powerball.

The $50,000 tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball, beating odds of 1 in 913,129. The $150,000 ticket did the same. Because it had the Power Play feature, the prize tripled when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Sales from games like Powerball help the lottery raise more than $600 million each year for education in North Carolina. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

