Charlotte Band Amigo to Rock Boone Saloon Friday With Free Show Starting at 8:00 p.m.

Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 3:09 pm

By Luke Weir

Live music makes its way to King Street Friday night when Charlotte southern rock band Amigo performs at Boone Saloon as part of their LP release tour, starting at 8 p.m.

The Amigo trio will play alongside Sinners & Saints, a duo also from Charlotte, for a one-night only show promoting Amigo’s new album, And Friends, which released Jan. 26.

The show is free and open to all ages. The usual Friday Saloon specials, $2 PBR drafts and $3.50 Dale’s Pale Ale pints, will be available, according to the restaurant.

Amigo’s 2014 debut album, Might Could, received radio airtime. Their second release, And Friends, was produced by Mitch Easter, who also produced R.E.M.’s early albums, and was front man in ‘80s band Let’s Active.

“This is music that will make you feel better,” Easter said. “Amigo songs hit that perfect spot between familiarity and freshness, which in another time might mean that there would be a couple of radio hits off this record.”

The sound of And Friends has been described as Americana pop rock with a hint of psychedelia. Guitarist and harmonica player Slade Baird acts as lead singer and songwriter, while bassist Thomas Alverson and percussionist Adam Phillips handle backup vocals and harmonizing.

Sharing the stage with Amigo Friday night, Sinners & Saints is a two-man band composed of Perry Fowler and Mark Baran, whose acoustic, country-tinged sophomore album, On the Other Side, released last spring.

And Friends is available now on iTunes, Spotify, and Bandcamp, alongside their first release, Might Could. To hear them live, stop by Boone Saloon Friday night.

Comments

comments