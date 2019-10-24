Charles Hardin Chosen as North Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year

Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:04 pm

By Nathan Ham

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin was recognized for his outstanding work in the Blowing Rock business community by being named the 2019 North Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year.

The award was presented by the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) at their annual management conference that was held earlier this month at the Embassy Suites Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach.

In an essay acknowledging the selection of Hardin for the award, he was described as the symphony conductor rather than the “obnoxious lead singer in the band.”

“When the Blowing Rock Chamber Board of Directors selected Charles Hardin as President, many people in our own town said ‘he’ll never make it! He’s way too introverted.’ But that’s exactly why Charles has been the best Chamber leader Blowing Rock has ever seen,” the essay continued.

The CACCE Executive of the Year Award has given out each year to recognize those who have “excelled over a period of years in leading and innovatively building their chamber.” The award also recognizes a number of key characteristics including chamber leadership, organizational management, service to the profession, community reputation, community involvement and personal attributes.

Hardin has served as the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President/CEO since 2004.

