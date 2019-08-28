Ceremony Dedicating New River Water Intake and Water Treatment Plant Set For September 6

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3:11 pm

By Nathan Ham

Boone town officials and council members will be taking part in a pair of special dedication ceremonies at the New River Water Intake facility and the brand new water treatment plant next Friday, September 6.

The Boone Town Council voted to name the New River Water Intake after former town manager Greg Young and the water treatment plant will be named after current public works director Rick Miller.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the water intake located off of Cranberry Springs Road in the Brownwood community. After that, everyone will travel to the water treatment plant off of Highway 421 in Boone for the second ceremony.

The final cost of the project was around $42 million to add the third water intake for the town and the new water treatment plant. The other two intakes, located on Winklers Creek and the South Fork of the New River, will remain active.

Construction for the project began in February of 2017 and was completed early in 2019. The water intake has been successfully pulling water from the river near Todd for over a month now.

