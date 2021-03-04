CCC&TI Watauga Campus to Offer Community Cuisine Cooking Classes Beginning Mar. 26

Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8:02 am

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will be hosting a series of Community Cuisine cooking classes for adults beginning in March. The classes will be held in the culinary kitchen in building W-141on CCC&TI’s Watauga campus in Boone. Following are details regarding each class:

On Friday, March 26, CCC&TI will offer the “Prep. Cook. Live.” culinary class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Watauga Campus in Boone. Cost for the class is $50. Participants will learn basic knife handling and cutting skills while preparing chicken stir fry over steamed rice.

On Friday, April 9, CCC&TI will offer the “Italian” culinary class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Watauga Campus in Boone. Cost for the class is $50. Participants will make homemade pasta, sauce and meatballs.

On Friday, April 23, CCC&TI will offer the “Making a Holiday Meal” culinary class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Watauga Campus in Boone. Cost for the class is $50. Participants will make garlic rosemary pork loin, honey glazed sweet potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts.

On Friday, May 14, CCC&TI will offer the “Soups and Quick Breads” culinary class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Watauga Campus in Boone. Cost for the class is $50. Participants will prepare a broth soup and a cream soup as well as homemade cornbread

On Friday, June 4, CCC&TI will offer the “Fresh Catch” culinary class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Watauga Campus in Boone. Cost for the class is $50. Participants will prepare poached salmon, rice pilaf and roasted asparagus.

On Friday, June 18, CCC&TI will offer the “Garden Fresh” culinary class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Watauga Campus in Boone. Cost for the class is $50. Participants will prepare homemade salad dressings along with a pan seared chicken-topped salad.

Participants will be able to enjoy their finished meals in the culinary kitchen at the end of the class, if time allows, or pack their dish to go to enjoy later. Participants will also receive recipe cards for the dishes prepared during the classes.

For those interested in taking all of these courses, CCC&TI is offering a special discounted rate of $275 for students who sign up for all six one-day courses.

In addition to the evening courses, CCC&TI will also offer a special week-long “Mediterranean Diet Overview” course the week of May 24. The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Watauga Campus in Boone. NC Cooperative Extension Agent and registered dietitian and nutritionist, Margie Mansure will lead the classes. Participants will prepare a different lunch menu each day that meets the requirements of the Mediterranean diet. Each session will also include opportunities for question and answer time with Mansure. For all courses, participants will be able to enjoy their finished meals in the culinary kitchen at the end of the class, if time allows, or pack their dish to go to enjoy later. Participants will also receive recipe cards for all of the dishes prepared during the class.

Space is limited for each class. Participants will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check prior to the start of each class and will also be required to wear a mask except when eating meals.

For more information or to register for any of these culinary offerings, call 828-297-3811 or visit www.cccti.edu.