CCC&TI Receives Grant to Help Students with Financial Challenges

Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:23 am

Students at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute who are close to finishing their credential but are facing unforeseen financial emergencies jeopardizing their ability to stay in school may be eligible for help from the new Finish Line Grant program.

CCC&TI is one of 34 community colleges statewide chosen for $1.8 million in Finish Line Grant funds, which are administered in partnership with local Workforce Development Boards. CCC&TI was awarded $30,000 for the 2018-2019 school year. To be eligible for the grant, students must have completed 75 percent or more of a Workforce Development Board-approved training program and be meeting satisfactory progress through their education program.

“This will be a huge boost for our students,” CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said. “Any number of unexpected things can make it difficult for a student to balance school, work and other responsibilities. Our number one goal is to support our students and provide them with the resources they need to be successful.”

“Among the allowable expenditures for Finish Line Grants are: child care, dependent care, transportation, auto repairs, course material, housing, medical needs or other financial emergencies that students face through no fault of their own.

Students can receive up to $1,000 per semester for no more than two semesters. Funds cannot be used for commonly occurring or recurring expenses. Students can apply for a Finish Line Grant at the Financial Aid Office, Career Connections, the Foundation of CCC&TI or with the Vice President of Student Services at the college. Students must provide required documents, including documentation of their financial need.

At a ceremony on Oct. 24 in Carteret County, N.C., announcing the first colleges to receive the funding, N.C. Community College System President Peter Hans said the grant helps students stay on track to complete their studies. “Many of our students are of modest means and often from first-generation college-going families,” he said. “This support provides them the opportunity to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams.

Students needing more information or wanting to apply for a Finish Line Grant can call the Vice President of Student Services at 828-726-2737.

