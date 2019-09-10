Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival Announces Vendor Lineup for September 20-21 Event in Wilkesboro

Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:05 pm

Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival, presented by Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express, announces a diverse and exciting lineup of food trucks and beverage vendors for the two-day event slated for September 20-21 in Wilkesboro. Food trucks competing in the festival’s Food Truck Championship include PorterHouse Burger Truck, Wingz On Wheelz, Bleu Barn Bistro, The Hillbilly Philly and Kalman’s Bon Apetit. The grand prize winner will receive $500.00 and a championship trophy and truck sticker. Additionally, the trucks will be competing for the Best Themed Truck trophy.

“We have a great variety of food trucks for the competition this year” says Championship Director Caitlen Wurdeman. “Everyone should find a few favorites to enjoy during the festival.”

PorterHouse Burger Truck and Wingz On Wheelz are both previous grand prize winners of the championship. PorterHouse serves a wide selection of burgers and French Fries. Wingz On Wheelz serves hand-breaded wings and tenders and fresh cut potato chips. Bleu Barn Bistro features local farm-to-truck cuisine. The Hillbilly Philly offers cheesesteak sandwiches and more. Kalman’s Bon Apetit specializes in Hungarian cuisine.

“Just like in years past, the Main Street festival area is free and open to the public,” added Wurdeman. “We want everyone to come experience the food trucks, snack vendors, crafts vendors, splash pad and free entertainment offered in Sweet Smiles Candy Store. The Jamming Tent hosted by the Wilkes Acoustic Folk Society is open to anyone who wishes to bring an instrument and join the jam. There’s nothing better than experiencing the beauty of Northwest North Carolina in the fall along with good food, entertainment and shopping. Guests must purchase a ticket to enter the music stage venues and the Beer and Wine Garden.”

This year, the vendors for the Beer and Wine Garden are Booneshine Brewing Company, Botanist and Barrel Cider and Raffaldini Vineyards. The Beer and Wine Garden is sponsored by Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro. Only those 21 and over and with festival tickets will have access to the Beer and Wine Garden.

Planter’s Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile will make a special appearance at the festival on Saturday. Mr. Peanut is no ordinary nut! He stands 12.5 feet tall and carries a six-foot-long cane. His gigantic Nutmobile is a 26 feet long, 12.5 feet tall yellow-orange shell of fiberglass mounted on the chassis of a one-ton box truck.

Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile will be available for photos with visitors, who can also play a plinko game to win some nutty prizes. Planters encourages fans to tag their Nutmobile pictures with #MrPeanut100.

In addition to the food trucks, the Duck Truck (Duck Donuts) and Kettlebear Kettlecorn will be on hand to satisfy the sweet needs of the festival goers.

The 5th Annual Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival, presented by Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro, takes place on September 20 and 21 on Main Street in historic Wilkesboro. Gates will open on Friday at 11 a.m. with music from noon until 11 p.m. On Saturday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. with music from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday evening of the festival, VIP ticket holders will be treated to the Carolina Jam at the Yadkin Valley Event Center at the Wilkesboro Holiday Inn Express. The jam is hosted by the Kruger Brothers and will features other artists from the lineup, creating unique jam sessions and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations between the artists on hand. The jam will begin at 11 p.m.

Ticket prices through September 19 are $40 for a one-day general admission, $70 for a two-day general admission, and $140 for a two-day VIP admission. Ticket prices at the gate will be $45 for a one-day general admission, $80 for a two-day general admission, and $150 for a two-day VIP admission. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free with a paying adult.

To purchase tickets, see the performance lineup, or get more information about the festival, its activities and competitions, vendors and sponsors, visit www.carolinainthefall.org or call 336-990-0747.

Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival, a pilgrimage for music and food lovers from around the nation, celebrates the rich musical history of Wilkes County, the Heart of American Folk Music. Winner of the 2017 IBMA Momentum Event of the Year Award, the festival engages audiences with the best of entertainment, including food, heritage crafts, shopping and children’s activities. It is organized through a partnership of Heart of Folk, LLC, the Kruger Brothers and the Town of Wilkesboro.

