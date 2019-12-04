Carlton Gallery Hosted Holiday Open House Last Weekend Beginning its 37th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:31 pm

Carlton Gallery is currently hosting its 37th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works which began with a Holiday Open House on Friday and Saturday, November 29th and 30th.

Gallery owner/artist, Toni Carlton, gathered the community to start the season of Love and Light at the Holiday Open House to view the engaging art in paintings, glass, sculpture, glass, wood, clay and jewelry while enjoying hot cider or tea and seasonal treats.

Paintings reflecting the beauty and serenity of the landscape by Freeman Beard, Egidio Antonaccio, Linda Apriletti, Kevin Beck, Connie Winters, Holly Glasscock, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Carol Bodiford, Allison Chambers, Andrew Braitman, Eddie Kent Tallent and Ralph James, along with alcohol ink paintings by Leigh Williams are some of the many artworks on exhibit.

Small Works of Art are a focus for this 37th Winter Group Exhibition. They can be found in all media by the talented gallery artisans.

Lisa Boardwine renders abstract paintings in oil and cold wax; Arlene Mandell’s figurative works are in oil and pastel where she captures the personality of her subject matter while Marion Cloaninger’s colorful mixed media paintings beautifully capture the feminine aspect. Still life paintings by Mary Martha McKinley are full of realism. Toni Carlton’s mixed media paintings are created with her hand-woven fibers woven as a meditation or prayer, along with writing to create flowing abstract compositions which are visible through her hand-woven fiber. Figurative drawings, along with a 7-piece series called “Finding Your Way Back Home Through Love”, mixed media paintings, each canvas being 20 x 10 are some of Carlton’s small works.

Three-dimensional art in the 37th Winter Group Exhibition includes Cindy Pacileo’s hand-built stoneware cottages in which she utilizes shells, seed pods, nuts and lace with each being full furnished inside and a garden in full bloom. Her small “Lil Guys” are beautifully crafted and hand painted.

Cabinets and benches by Keith Allen are hand crafted in walnut, ambrosia, maple, poplar or pecan woods. His work accents the wood’s natural defects contrasted with plain geometry and using joining in mortise and dovetail.

Linda Spillane is a local artisan who draws, etches, carves and hand paints her one of a kind gourds. Some of her gourds represent her Native American Heritage while others are Asian or Celtic. Others symbolize her connection to nature.

Lynn Shallis creates one of a kind sculptural works in basketry and felted wool. Her multicolored hand dyed basketry combines exquisite traditional forms with contemporary designs embodying excellent craftsmanship and flair of creativity. Lynn’s hand felted Fox is a showstopper! It portrays the elegance of a sly fox made with needle felting with a hint of humor.

Recycled glass by Fred Mead includes sculptures, trays, candelabra, coasters, bowls and teal holiday trees.

The ongoing Exhibit – “Retrospective – Linking Past to Present through Contemporary Art by Toni Carlton can be viewed through the Winter. This exhibit is a small showing and overview of Carlton’s artwork in many media throughout her career as a professional artist.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on Hwy 105 south in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

