Carlton Gallery 35th Anniversary Holiday Winter Group Exhibition (Small works) Open House

Published Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:38 am

The 35th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works begins with a Holiday Open House at Carlton Gallery on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the special time of year when the gallery artists render small works in oils, acrylic, water color, mixed media, glass, wood, clay and jewelry for exquisite treasures for the holiday season. This Holiday Open House is the last Tour de Art event for the year.

Toni Carlton, owner of Carlton Gallery, extends an invitation to everyone for a visit to the annual Holiday Open House on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25 and enjoy meeting artists and friends while enjoying hot cider, light hors d’oeuvres along with viewing beautiful art work.

The gallery is filled with new works by landscape artists Sharon Rusch Shaver and Dottie Leatherwood; high country vistas and scenic locales in winter by Kevin Beck; still life rendered with minute details by Mary Martha McKinley; snowy winter landscapes and farm scenes in watercolor by Freeman Beard; cold wax and oil abstracts by Lisa Boardwine, along with imaginative drawings on reclaimed wood rendered in her folk art style by Deborah Tallarico.

Toni Carlton thanks the long standing artists whose art works have graced the gallery walls throughout the many years of Carlton Gallery. She is grateful for Warren Dennis, retired Art Professor at Appalachian State University, for his support and encouragement while he continues to paint in his figurative, signature style in his 90th year. New work by Dennis is rendered in his Cubist style while a few paintings on exhibit are rendered in his signature elongated figures.

A special thank you to Vae Hamilton for her mixed media paintings of colorful, whimsical cows along with her acrylic horse paintings in which she captures on canvas the personality, strength and beauty of her subject.

Local artist, Debbie Arnold, renders acrylic paintings in her exclusive and individualistic style. Her paintings of trees on exhibit are filled with beautiful colors, much texture and alluring compositions.

Another artist of many years is Andrew Braitman who paints abstracted landscapes in his masterful color combinations and imaginative compositions. Braitman’s landscapes on exhibit display his talent and ability to capture a sense of mystery and mood that is ageless.

This 35th Winter Group Exhibition exhibits hand made one-of-a kind furniture by Keith Allen and Peter White which includes cabinets, coffee tables, and display tables created in beautiful woods such as maple, purple heart, walnut, ash and mahogany. New shaker inspired wood boxes by Jim Thoma are a part of the 35th Winter Group Exhibition.

Celebrate this Season of Love and Light and visit Carlton Gallery for its 35th Winter Group Exhibition with Small Works at the Holiday Open House on November 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery is located at 10360 Hwy 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain Community between Boone and Banner Elk, NC. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For information on Artists, Exhibitions or Workshops, call

(828) 963-4288 or visit www.carlton gallery.com.

