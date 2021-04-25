[Carabao Cup Final Live] Watch Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 10:30 am

The most recent of those – a quickfire collapse against Leicester City on Saturday – saw the defending English champions fall 13 points off the pace set by Manchester City, having played a game more than the leaders. Catch the live stream of the Manchester City vs Tottenham match on BT Sport ESPN.

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup 2020-21 final at Wembley on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game at Wembley, which will see 8,000 fans in attendance. The Citizens stand a chance to equal Liverpool’s record of eight League Cup triumphs and match the Reds’ record of winning the trophy in four successive years, which they did between 1981 and 1984.

Spurs may have reached the Champions League final in 2019 but they have not lifted silverware since beating Chelsea 2-1 in extra time of the 2008 League Cup final, having also tasted final defeat in the same competition in 2009 and 2015. The North London club will be led into the Carabao Cup final by the Premier League ’s youngest ever manager, Ryan Mason, following Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Monday.

Carabao Cup Final 2021 Online Cable Info

Date: Sunday, April 25

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium — London, England

Live Stream: Watch Here

Tottenham team is reeling a bit but has a fresh start after Jose Mourinho was let go last week. Former player Ryan Mason steps in, having won his first game in charge against Southampton.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Totalsportek Live Stream Reddit

Man City vs Tottenham Team News

Man City’s are Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are questionable for this one. Spurs will be without Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty.

Injury has prevented the Argentine striker from being involved in City’s previous four games, whilst De Bruyne missed the midweek win over Aston Villa after he picked up a knock on his right foot and ankle in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Spurs, who have seen their preparations for this afternoon’s showpiece event overshadowed by Jose Mourinho’s departure and the fallout of the European Super League’s collapse, progressed to the final with a 2-0 win over Championship side Brentford back in January.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Luca

