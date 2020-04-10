Car Break-Ins on the Rise; Boone PD Asking You to Report Suspicious Activity

Published Friday, April 10, 2020 at 10:50 am

The Boone Police Department has been receiving an increased number of reports of thefts from motor vehicles in residential parking areas.

Many of these thefts are occurring from vehicles that have been left unsecured. Patrols have been increased, but your vigilance is necessary.

The Boone Police Department is asking that you lock your vehicles, and remove valuables or leave them out of sight.

If you notice any suspicious activity, please do not hesitate to contact the Boone Police Department for assistance by calling 828-269-6900.