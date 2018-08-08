Capital Bank Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant to Appalachian Theatre

Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 1:51 pm

On Wednesday, the Capital Bank Foundation announced a $25,000 grant to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country to support performing arts.

The award will help the nonprofit complete extensive renovations of the historic building, including expansion and enhancement of the stage. The refurbished facility will serve as a multi-purpose venue that will offer live music, theater, opera and film.

“The Capital Bank Foundation is proud to support the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country,” said Jason Triplett, Market President of Capital Bank in Northwest N.C. “We are pleased to be part of this important project that will boost the performing arts in our region and create a significant economic impact on our community.”

Built in 1938, the Appalachian Theatre is located in downtown Boone and can accommodate an audience of 650. The venue will also be used for community activities and is expected to host 200 events each year.

Plans call for a 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose room that will be used for dinners, meetings, small productions and community events. The renovated Theatre is projected to have an annual economic impact exceeding $4.5 million across Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

About the First Horizon Foundation

Founded in 1993, the First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), the parent company of First Tennessee Bank National Association (operating as Capital Bank and First Tennessee). Since its inception, our foundation has donated more than $80 million to meet community needs. The foundation has been honored for leadership in philanthropy and community involvement, and recognized by the American Bankers Association for our outstanding work in the community. First Horizon Foundation doing business as First Tennessee Foundation and Capital Bank Foundation.

