Cannon Hospital Requests Coronavirus Donations of Hand Sanitizer for Staffers and Patients

Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 8:04 am

By Tim Gardner

Officials at Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville are asking for assistance from the community, by way of hand sanitizer, to assist in protecting both patients and health care workers from Coronavirus. The request of hand sanitizer comes at a time when there is a national shortage and the number of COVID-19 patients is rising across the nation, state and region.

Cannon officials said the hospital will purchase or replace the hand sanitizer contributions when adequate supplies are available again.

Those interested in making donations should contact: Stephanie P. Greer, MBA, Director of Behavioral Health Services at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System by phone at (828) 737-7636 or email [email protected]

Donations are being accepted at the hospital.

Potential donors who are not feeling well, or who have contact with people who are not feeling well, are kindly asked to refrain from donating at this time.

