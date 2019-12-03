Candidate Filing Period Underway for State and Local Races in 2020 Election Cycle

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

The filing period for the 2020 election season officially started on Monday for candidates at the local level as well as statewide elections.

Locally, three commissioner candidates, one register of deeds candidate and one school board candidate filed in Watauga County.

John Welch (D) is running for re-election in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 2 race. Charlie Wallin (D) is also seeking re-election for District 5 and Carrington Pertalion (D) is challenging for the District 1 seat. Ronny Holste is challenging for a spot on the Watauga County Board of Education and Amy Shook (R) is running for re-election as Watauga County’s Register of Deeds.

Incumbent Rep. Ray Russell filed for re-election on Monday as well for his District 93 N.C. House seat.

Two Democratic challengers for Republican Thom Tillis’ U.S. Senate Seat filed for election: Trevor M. Fuller of Charlotte and Steve Swenson of Bunnlevel. Fuller is currently on the Board of Commissioners for Mecklenburg County.

Republican Holly Grange of Raleigh is the first challenger for Governor Roy Cooper’s seat in the capitol. Grange is the representative of N.C. House District 20.

Additional Candidate Filings

N.C. Lieutenant Governor: Bill Toole (D), Terry Van Duyn (D), Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), Mark Robinson (R)

N.C. Attorney General: Jim O’Neill (R)

N.C. Auditor: Tony Wayne Street (R)

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture: Steve Troxler (R)

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance: Mike Causey (R)

N.C. Commissioner of Labor: Jessica Holmes (D), Pearl Burris Floyd (R)

N.C. Secretary of State: Elaine Marshall (D), Chad Brown (R)

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction: James Barrett (D)

N.C. Treasurer: Matt Leatherman (D)

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01: Cheri Beasley (D)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02: Phil Berger, Jr. (R)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04: Mark Davis (D), Tamara Barringer (R)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04: Tricia Shields (D), April C. Wood (R)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05: Lora Christine Cubbage (D)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06: Gray Styers (D), Chris Dillon (R)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07: Reuben F. Young (D)

N.C. District Court Judge District 24 Seat 02: Rebecca Eggers-Gryder (R)

N.C. District Court Judge District 24 Seat 03: Hal G. Harrison (R)

N.C. District Court Judge District 24 Seat 04: Ted McEntire (R)

