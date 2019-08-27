Calling All Dogs! SNIPS 2019 Dog Jog is September 7

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 12:57 pm

The annual Dog Jog fund raiser for the Watauga Humane Society, sponsored by SNIPS*, will take place on Saturday, September 7th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Brookshire Park, 250 Brookshire Rd., in Boone. The registration fee is $15 per dog through September 1st and $20 thereafter, including on-site registration the day of the event. A special $10 registration fee for students is good through Sept. 7th.

We interviewed Clifford P. Dolder, Jr., SNIPS’ Esteemed Honorary Fundraising Chair and Mascot, about the exciting upcoming event. Here’s what he had to say:



“Hey, four-footed buddies, it’s Clifford here. Can we talk? You know, like paws for just a minute? (Arf, I love that one!) Okay, here’s the deal. On Sept. 7, we’ll get together, rekindle old scents, and let our humans wander about. We just need to keep them on a 6-8-foot leash. I hear this Brookshire place has a nice trail, and my nose predicts a bright, cool High Country morning. Since we never get to see each other because our humans are always SO BUSY, tell them about the dog jog now so you can come! Then, they can tell some other humans to bring their pups too for some fresh air and exercise! Tell them people can come even if they don’t have a dog. I know, it’s hard to believe. Some people don’t have a dog. Some people have an imaginary dog. Weird. Tell them they can bring that. (They still have to pay, but it’s for a great cause: US!) They can even listen to things on their head phones if they want to and pretend we’re not there. More weirdness, but the more the merrier! You know we’ll have a swell time, because we always do. So wag it up, and your humans will probably enjoy it ALMOST as much as we do. (Our senses are so much keener, it’s sorta sad, you know?) OK, over and out, see you Sept. 7th!”

In addition to the main event, Dr. Susan Mast, of Mast Mobile Pet Care and Acupuncture, will offer a $25 rabies clinic. Local vendors, including The Pet Place, Pet Supplies Plus, and Mountain Dog will be on site with tons of cool things, just for US. There will be contests for the smallest dog, largest dog, best behaved dog, cutest dog, best retriever, and best dog trick, with p rizes in each category, including a tee shirt that says, “If I can’t take my dog, I’m not going.” And, of course, there will be refreshments for all creatures.

[email protected] org or call Alyssa at 828-264-8495. And you can read more about the Dog Jog on Facebook at SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society! To register for this event send an email to. And you can read more about the Dog Jog on Facebook at

All funds raised will support SNIPS low-cost spay/neuter services for pets in Watauga and Ashe Counties, through Watauga Humane Society.

*Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution!”

