Caldwell Hospice Needs Your Help with Supplies

Published Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:27 am

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care remains committed to provide quality patient-centered care to patients in homes, long-term-care facilities, and their patient care units in Lenoir and Hudson. “In accordance with CDC and CMS guidelines, we are exercising precautions to keep our patients and staff safe,” says Caldwell Hospice CEO Cathy Swanson.

Caldwell Hospice is in immediate need of the following new unopened items as our staff continues to serve patients in our community:

Medical grade surgical and procedure masks

N95 respirator masks

New thermometers

UV oven, non-heat producing

Medical gloves, gowns, and shoe covers

Face shields and goggles

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant spray (Lysol)

Disinfectant wipes (Lysol, Clorox, etc.)

As a community-owned, not-for-profit provider, Caldwell Hospice provides care regardless of ability to pay. “In 2018-19, Caldwell Hospice provided over $1.3 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement. That care is made possible by the generosity of our community,” says Swanson. “Thank you for your continued support.”

To donate, please contact April Moore at [email protected], 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY.