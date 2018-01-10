Caldwell Community College and Technical Institue’s Jessica Alexander Accompanies Carolina Panthers PurrCussion Drumline

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 11:44 am

Jessica Alexander, who teaches Music Appreciation at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus in Boone, performed Christmas songs with the Carolina Panthers PurrCussion Drumline during the first and third quarters of the Dec. 24 game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Alexander, who is a graduate of Appalachian State University and the San Francisco Conservatory, played horn on the group’s renditions of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland.” A native of High Point, Alexander now lives in Boone and has been teaching on the Watauga Campus since the Fall 2016 semester.

