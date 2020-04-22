Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Begins Summer Registration Today, April 22

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:16 pm

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for the Summer Semester. Academic advisors are ready to help by phone or online. The class schedule for the summer semester is currently all online classes due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The registration date for the fall semester of 2020 has tentatively been postponed until a later date.

If you are concerned about being able to pay for summer school classes, there are scholarships and financial aid available. Financial aid information can be found here.

To get started, call 828-726-2200 or visit www.cccti.edu.

CCC&TI is an affordable, convenient higher education and career training option serving the people of Caldwell and Watauga counties and beyond. We strive to have a positive impact on the lives of the students we serve, to support economic development and to offer diverse services and opportunities that improve the quality of life for everyone in our community.

