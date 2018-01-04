BRUTAL: Bitter Cold Wind Chills and Strong Winds Through Friday with Accumulating Snows

Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 9:42 am

Winds picked up overnight and snow showers developed this morning to make for a brutal Thursday morning. With the temperature in Boone near the 10-degree mark and a 40 mph average wind speed, the wind chill factor is at minus 9 degrees at 9:00 a.m. On Beech Mountain this morning it is 0 degrees with a wind chill factor of minus 20. The National Weather Service special weather statement for this morning states:

…BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS AND STRONG WINDS THROUGH FRIDAY….Expect blustery to strong winds to push arctic air into the region through the end of the week. Bitter and dangerous wind chills will occur across the entire area, with the coldest wind chills in the higher elevations. Strong winds will gust at times between 30 to 55 mph, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 5 above zero to 15 below zero. Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts of 30 to 55 mph can be expected during this time. Bands of snow showers may result in up to an inch of snow in spots especially today with areas of blowing snow likely. * WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…Until noon EST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds may blow down weak or dead trees, which could result in power outages. The snow may also result in reduced visibilities at times as well as slick travel conditions through the end of the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Ray’s Weather is forecasting an inch of snow across the High Country with 3 or more inches toward Tennessee and across the mountaintops. Looking ahead Ray’s forecast states, “The best way to describe the forecast is to describe when stuff quits as high pressure moves southeast… 1) flurries and snow showers end Friday, 2) wind gradually diminishes Saturday morning, 3) frigid temperatures remain until Sunday morning. Snow accumulations will be light, a dusting to 1″ for most favoring the west; however, mountaintops near the NC/TN border will pick up 3″ or so.” To see Ray’s Weather forecast click here: Ray’s Weather

