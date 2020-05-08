Brushy Fork Meal Distribution Site to Move to Cove Creek School

Published Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9:28 am

The meal distribution site that has operated at Brushy Fork Baptist Church since schools were closed by a state order in March, will move to Cove Creek School on Monday, May 11.

The Cove Creek site will serve dinner and breakfast for the next day and will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each weekday.

Families are not required to have a student enrolled at Cove Creek School to receive a meal from the site. All children 18 and under may pick up a meal at any of the Watauga County Schools’ seven sites regardless of enrollment or means.

Watauga County Schools plans to continue the meal service and delivery until at least May 29 and will plan for the summer meal distribution based on funding from the state and community needs.

While the school system plans to continue feeding for as long as possible, Superintendent Scott Elliott said some families were still working to pay off school lunch debt accrued earlier in the year.

“Several community members have asked how they can help support our families, and donating to pay off school lunch debt is one way to help alleviate a real worry and financial need for some of our families.

As of the last day students were in school on March 13, students had total lunch charges debt of $14,660. Elliott said students often charge for breakfast or lunch when their families do not have the money right away to pay for a meal. This is money families would normally be required to pay at the end of the school year, but Elliott said many of those families are now experiencing even more difficult financial circumstances due to unemployment.

Donations towards school lunch debt can be made by mail to Watauga County Schools Child Nutrition at 175 Pioneer Trail in Boone. You can get more information by calling (828) 264-7190.