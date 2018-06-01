Bring the Entire Family to Emergency Fest this Saturday at Appalachian State

Published Friday, June 1, 2018 at 2:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

The annual Emergency Fest sponsored by the Watauga County Firefighters Association, area emergency services organizations and New River Tire will be held this Saturday in Boone.

All events will take place in the Peacock Lot on the campus of Appalachian State University. The event is free to the public and is always a fun, yet educative event for families and children.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with the first event starting at 10:30 with the Presentation of the Colors by the Color Guard and the National Anthem. At 10:45 will be the bomb disposal demonstration and at 11 will be a vehicle extrication demonstration.

Later on at 1 p.m. will be another bomb disposal demonstration before the event ends at 2 p.m.

Some of the other numerous activities going on will include a children’s bike rodeo, bounce houses for the kids, a scavenger hunt, train rides, prize giveaways, live fire safety demonstrations and law enforcement demonstrations. There will also be a helicopter in the lot for visitors to take a look at.

