Bridge Work on State Farm Road to Begin Nightly Starting Monday, July 6

Published Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:03 pm

Beginning Monday, July 6, please expect intermittent lane closures on the State Farm Road Bridge from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am nightly. Bridge rehabilitation work is expected to be completed by August 17.

Additionally, the bridge will be CLOSED to all traffic on the following dates:

Friday, July 10, 7:00 pm – Monday, July 13, 6:00 am

Friday, July 17, 7:00 pm – Monday, July 20, 6:00 am

All maintenance is weather dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Detour signs will be posted. Thank you for your patience as the Town of Boone works to maintain and improve the safety and quality of town streets and bridges.

The Town of Boone Street Division may be contacted at 828-268-6230.