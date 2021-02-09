BRAHM Partners with Small and Mighty Acts for Black History Month Programs and the Altar for Black Lives Exhibition

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:05 pm

Over the next five weeks BRAHM will celebrate Black History Month and explore the intersections between social justice and creative expression. The program series has been organized around the current exhibition, Small and Mighty Acts Altar for Black Lives. Link to exhibit: blowingrockmuseum.org/see/ altar

Small and Mighty Acts serve as a platform to bolster the High Country of North Carolina and beyond toward a more peaceful, just, and productive future. In the summer of 2020 they put that into praxis by creating their altar for Black lives on king street in Downtown Boone. The murder of George Floyd in May of 2020 sparked a global outcry and a resurgence of interest in the Black Lives Matter Movement. In response to the murders, Small and Mighty Acts constructed an Altar for Black Lives as a call to action and place for our community to come together, grieve, and co-create an equitable future. The Altar for Black Lives is a recognition of the power in ritual in socio-political turmoil, as social change is not only a matter of policy, it is a matter of imagination and of the spirit.

BRAHM is hosting the Altar for Black Lives in the Alexander Community Gallery until March 27. BRAHM has photographed every piece of the altar and have created a web page for the exhibit featuring additional information and images of every piece on the altar. Many of the pieces that were made were done anonymously, so if anyone sees their work and would like to claim it, there is a form on the exhibit web page for you to fill out.

Small and Mighty Acts Director Cara Hagan said, “It is an honor to more fully realize an exhibition of the Altar for Black Lives following the death of George Floyd, and so many Black people across our country. The opening of this exhibition will allow the High Country to continue to co-create and to imagine a more peaceful, equitable future through community ritual. The creativity with which people have approached this project already, has been amazing and speaks to the timbre of care present in the High Country. I can’t wait to see how this project grows as people visit the exhibition and interact with our planned programming.”

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., BRAHM will premiere “Songs of Freedom” with Boone-based artist, Melissa Edd. This program will explore songs from the civil rights movement and tell you stories behind the lyrics and the people named in them. BRAHM hopes you will join for Writing on Justice, a two-part workshop on back-to-back Wednesdays Feb. 17 and 24 at 6 p.m. inviting participants to engage in a creative writing practice around concepts and themes related to BLM. Pieces created in this workshop will be included in a community exhibition booklet for the Small and Mighty Acts, Altar for Black Lives exhibition (not mandatory for participating in the workshop). Participants are invited to join the workshop over one or both sessions to write, and collectively reflect on themes related to Black Lives Matter. The workshop will be led by Small and Mighty Acts founder, Cara Hagan. Link to the program: https://youtu.be/EA6t4DMugs

From Feb. 21-28, BRAHM is hosting a virtual screening of the documentary Wilmington On Fire and a discussion with the film’s director, Christopher Everett. The film will be available for viewing through BRAHM’s website for one week from Feb. 21-28, and on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., BRAHM will host the discussion. Link to the program: https://zoom.us/j/95917762436

On March 4, BRAHM is hosting “Pivot Step: Black Choreographers and the Intersection of Dance Arts and Social Justice.” This event will feature a discussion between Tamara Williams, dance professor at UNC-Charlotte, Cara Hagan dance professor at Appalachian State University, and Dr. Julie B. Johnson, professor at Spelman college. Link to the program: https://zoom.us/j/97242717937

All of these events are free and open to the public. They were made possible by the hard work of Small and Mighty Acts, and financial support from the North Carolina Humanities Council and the Watauga Arts Council.

If you are not able to make any of these programs, don't worry because they will be recorded and posted to BRAHM's YouTube page.