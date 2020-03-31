Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market Returns on Saturday, April 4th at Daniel Boone Park

Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 3:39 pm

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, returns to Boone this Saturday, April 4th after several weeks due to COVID-19.

Operating from 9-12 PM, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market offers fresh, healthy food for the High Country community.

“Farmers’ markets are essential ways for our community to access local food. After several weeks of working with our partners across our region, the Town of Boone, and the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture developed new protocols that will ensure that farmers, consumers, and our community are supported during this pandemic,” says Dave Walker, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Development Director.

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market — in an outdoor setting — will look different from the typical Winter Farmers’ Market, but it will still have flavorful and nutrient-dense local foods available.

LOCATION: Daniel Boone Park, 591 Horn in the West Dr, Boone, NC 28607

HOURS: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Additional Farmers’ Market Precautions

Anyone with flu-like symptoms should stay at home.

Vendors will be 10 feet apart.

Only one customer or family is allowed in a vendor booth at a time.

No food products are allowed to be eaten on site.

Vendors will wear gloves when handling money.

Products will be pre-packaged or bunched.

Customers are asked not to handle any items on the vendors’ tables, but to point at what they would like and let vendors bag their purchases.

Everyone is encouraged to keep 6 feet of physical distancing between themselves and others.

Customers are encouraged to pre-order through individual vendors and use contactless forms of payment, like Venmo and PayPal.

Customers are encouraged to shop and return home to enjoy their delicious local food purchases.

“Farmers’ markets are so important to the High Country. We’re fortunate to live in a region where local food is valued and where producers have developed innovative strategies to grow fresh vegetables year-round. The livelihoods of farmers and food producers depend upon farmers’ markets, and it’s exciting that so many community members readily seek out fresh, healthy food that is produced in our region,” says Dave Walker.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture thanks the Town of Boone and the Watauga County Farmers’ Market for working to ensure that farmers’ markets remain a creative strategy for greater community-resilience.

For more information and posts about featured vendors, customers are encouraged to follow Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ BooneWinterFM/