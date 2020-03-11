Boone’s Second Dollar Tree Set to Open March 19

Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:35 am

By Sherrie Norris

Boone will soon have two locations of the popular Dollar Tree discount store when the new location at Shops of Shadowline opens on Thursday, March 19.

According to Kayleigh M. Painter, Investor and Media Relations Manager at the Dollar Tree corporate headquarters in Chesapeake, Va., the new store in Boone will not replace the existing store in Boone, but rather, it will offer expanded options for the area’s frugal shoppers. “We do not currently have plans to change operations at our other Boone Dollar Tree store, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Suite B,” she said.

The new 9,510 square foot store will be located at 240 Shadowline Drive in the former space occupied by Rite Aid Pharmacy next door to Pepper’s Restaurant.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Boone community,” stated Painter.

A store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates, she added. Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location.

