Boone’s Chief of Police Dana Crawford Reelected to 2020 Board of Directors For North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8:51 am

By Sherrie Norris

During the recent 2020 Conference of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, Boone’s Chief of Police Dana Crawford was reelected to serve an additional year as one of 10 Regional Directors in the state. Along with his constituents, Crawford received his oath of office from Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

Crawford was elected last year to serve as a director for Region II, which represents several counties from Watauga through Iredell and over to Burke.

The directors are nominated by committee, or from the floor, and then voted on by the entire membership, Crawford explained to High Country Press Wednesday morning. “ I chose to run for this position after another chief retired and left the seat vacant. As most folks do that seek election, you have ideas that you think will benefit the larger group, so I stepped up to do just that.”

Crawford added, “This position requires the directors to host annual training in the respective regions, meet quarterly to consider business and legislative issues and support fellow chiefs on issues that they are dealing with in their cities and towns across the state.”

The NC Association of Chiefs of Police is a collaborative way for members to identify and address law enforcement issues through training, or state and federal legislation.

“ I may be dealing with an issue in Boone, but there’s a good chance that some other chief is dealing with the same problem at another city in the state,” Crawford said. “This association allows us to network and work on these issues to better serve our respective communities.”

Having served in law enforcement for 31 years, Crawford has much experience to bring to the table and looks forward to working with his fellow chiefs in the coming year.

Recognized at the conference included the following:

Past President- Chief Dan House

President- Chief David Hess

1st VP- Chief Eddie Buffaloe

2nd VP- Chief Jeff Smythe

Treasure- Chief Damon Williams

Sgt. at Arms- Chief Ken Shultz

Regional Directors:

1: Chief Freeman, Town of Hendersonville

2: Chief Crawford, Town of Boone

3: Chief Wilson, Town of Norwood

4: Chief Thompson, City of Winston Salem

5: Chief Harrison, Town of Haw River

6: Chief Patterson, Town of Red Springs

7: Chief Myhand, Town of Clayton

8: Chief Burdette, Town of Beaufort

9: Chief King, Town of Edenton

10: Chief Cueto, Town of Duck

Congratulations to Chief Crawford and to his fellow chiefs for their time, service and dedication to the state of North Carolina.

