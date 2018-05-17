Boone Woman Wins $1 million Lottery Prize

Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 8:47 am

RALEIGH – Nancy Eastman is the latest person to play the Carolina Millions scratch-off game and win $1 million.

Her good fortune happened when she bought the $10 ticket at the Circle K on State Farm Road in Boone.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $423,009.

Carolina Millions launched in October 2016 with eight top prizes of $1 million. One top prize remains.

Ticket sales from instant games like Carolina Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $620 million for education last fiscal year. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

