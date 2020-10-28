Boone Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Car Accident in Caldwell County

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:08 am

On Monday, October 26, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on US 321 near Indian Grave Road in Lenoir.

A 2006 Ford Ranger was traveling north on US 321 and ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, and then overturned several times in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the truck, Jesse Balcerak, 20, of Boone, received minor injuries. The passenger, Deanna Jean Smith, 21, of Boone, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Smith was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The northbound lanes were closed until approximately 5:00 p.m. A decision concerning charges is pending further consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office.