Published Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:08 pm

On April 9, 2019, at approximately 1:15 PM, the Boone Police Department received a 911 report of a deceased woman found in an apartment, located at 165 Robin Lane in Boone.

The woman was identified as Patricia Louise Everett, age 59, and the apartment in question was her residence.

Boone Police Department detectives responded and investigated, and no foul play was observed. A medical examiner also responded to the scene to assist law enforcement.

Comments

comments