Boone Urology Center Moves to New Location

Published Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:11 pm

Boone Urology Center is excited to share that the medical practice will be moving to a new location in July.

The current State Farm Road location will close on July 22 and the practice will reopen at their new location, 400 Shadowline Drive in Boone, on Monday, July 27.

Urologists Dr. Charles Miller and Dr. Anthony Schlake combine skill and experience in the compassionate treatment of urological conditions including impotence, urinary tract infection, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, urologic cancer, and more. For those who live in Ashe County, Boone Urology Center also offers services at the Jefferson Specialty Clinic in Jefferson, NC.

If you have questions about medications, treatments, insurance, billing, or appointments, please call at 828-264-5150 or visit https://apprhs.org/ booneurology/