Boone Tractor Supply Spotlights Local Goods, Talents During Spring Market Day

Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 12:44 pm

Tractor Supply Company in Boone is showcasing the talents of local craft makers, artisans and growers during its spring Market Day event Saturday, May 12.

Community members are invited to celebrate spring by shopping local, homemade and homegrown goods at the Boone Tractor Supply from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Crafters and growers will display their goods for sale in tented areas in front of the Tractor Supply store. Participating local vendors include:

K&B Backwoods Farm On site 8 a.m. until noon

Mt. Chef On site 8 a.m. until noon

Tsutee’s Treasures On site 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.



“Market Day allows us to provide a space for the Boone community to come together to shop local, support their neighbors, and highlight the incredible talent that’s right here in our own backyard,” said Christy Owens, manager of the Boone Tractor Supply. “You never know what you might find at this one-day event—or how it might inspire your family’s next crafting or growing adventure.”

Tractor Supply’s Market Day will take place Saturday, May 12 at 2221 Old 421 South. Contact the Boone Tractor Supply store at 828-264-9999 for more details or information about participating in the event.

