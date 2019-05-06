Boone Town Council to Take Up Highway 105 Superstreet Project During Tuesday’s Meeting

Published Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:04 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Highway 105 Superstreet Project is back on the Boone Town Council agenda with more public comment time and a potential vote on the direction of the project.

The meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, will have another public comment period on the Highway 105 Superstreet Project before a possible vote from town council listed as the first item up for discussion by the council.

North Carolina Department of Transportation board member Cullie Tarleton has stated on more than one occasion that the NCDOT is asking for a quick decision from the town council.

“Time is of the essence. If this project is to go forward, we need a decision. I urge the council to make a decision as quickly as possible because we’ve already lost a lot of time. We need to hear from you so we can make a decision whether or not to proceed with this project,” Tarleton said at a previous town council meeting on April 23.

Other items on the May 7 council meeting

Requested Appearances

Rex Buck – Watauga County Solid Waste and Recycling

Everett Compitello – Samaritan’s Purse

Craig Scheffler – Transportation Committee

Council Matters

Consideration of approval of budget amendments

Consideration of approval of financing package for 2018-19 Fiscal Year

Consideration of revisions to Town Code 71.10 relating to bicycling on sidewalks

Consideration of additional revisions to Town Code Chapter 96, Streets and Sidewalks

Request for discussion regarding system, which will capture the greenhouse gases emitted by wastewater treatment plant

Request for aggressive tree plantings on town-owned properties and rights-of-way

