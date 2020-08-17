Boone Town Council to Hear Updates on New River Conservancy Project, Consideration for a Police Committee and Historic Marker Updates

Published Monday, August 17, 2020 at 3:56 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Boone Town Council will be in session for two meetings this week, first on Tuesday, August 18, and again on Thursday, August 20.

The first item of importance on Tuesday’s agenda will be George Santucci with the New River Conservancy providing updates on Phase 2 of the South Fork Restoration Project, the Winkler Creek Restoration Planning Project, and the Peacock Lot/Boone Creek Daylighting Project.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include the engineer selection for replacement of the water tank on Deck Hill Road and consideration of the creation of a “police committee” that was originally approved unanimously at its June 18 meeting following protests that exploded nationwide following the killing of George Floyd. The committee will be made up of council members, the mayor, and six residents of Boone to discuss police practices in Boone.

During Thursday’s meeting, the town council will consider three additional historic markers for downtown Boone. The first is a Historic Landmark Designation for the former Watauga County Jail at 140 Burrell Street. The next is an update on the Burrell Historical Marker and finally a consideration for a historic marker at the location of Councill’s store.

August 18 Meeting Agenda

Call to Order

Announcements

Tentative Agenda Adoption

Public Comment

Requested Appearances George Santucci – New River Conservancy Tiffany Williams – Western Youth Network Stephen McCreery

Approval of Items on Consent Agenda

Council Matters Consideration of cases heard at the July 27, 2020 Public Hearing. Consideration of draft text for case PL04085-072720 Creation of E4 Educational District. Consideration of childcare and similar services summary report. Consideration of resolution to encourage ASU student involvement in town government. Consideration of UDO Article 2 Administrative Mechanisms review. Consideration of Agreement – McGill Associates, PA. Consideration of CDBG-I Deck Hill Tank Plan. Discussion of Robert’s Rules of Order in Boone Town Council meetings. Discussion of proposed town council meeting guidelines. Request to temporarily hold formation of the “Police Committee” Consideration of Creation of Police Committee.

Closed Session

August 20 Meeting Agenda

Call to Order

Announcements Announcement of board vacancies.

Tentative Agenda Adoption

Public Comment

Requested Appearances Jason Bertoncino – WithersRavenel

Approval of Items on Consent Agenda

Council Matters Town Manager update Town Attorney update Board liaison report Consideration of the draft downtown survey report Consideration to publish the downtown survey report Consideration of CAC’s recommendations on the downtown area Request for Town of Boone Sesquicentennial Celebration Consideration of Historic Landmark Designation for former Watauga County Jail at 140 Burrell Street Presentation and consideration of the HPC’s status update on the Burrell Historical Marker Consideration of Historic Marker – Councill’s store Request for the town’s website to provide a section for historic preservation information

Closed session