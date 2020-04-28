Boone Town Council Passed Resolution to Impose Moratorium on Rent and Mortgage Payments

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:45 am

On April 21, 2020 the Boone Town Council passed the attached resolution calling on President Trump, Federal Legislators, Governor Cooper and State Legislators to impose an immediate moratorium on rent and mortgage payments so that the people of Boone do not experience instability with their housing and/or business ownership due to inability to pay rent and/or mortgage payments due to COVID-19. The resolution was initiated by Councilperson Dustin Hicks and was approved by a unanimous vote of the Town Council.

