Boone Town Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Saturday; Another Emergency Meeting is Scheduled for this Tuesday

Published Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11:47 am

By Nathan Ham

After Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne issued a temporary restraining order on Friday against the town of Boone’s emergency declaration barring out-of-county visitors from entering public establishments without a 14-day quarantine inside the county, the Boone Town Council held an emergency meeting on Saturday morning.

The 11 a.m. meeting was mostly held in closed session with town attorney Allison Meade to consult with her on the next steps to be taken.

The restraining order, filed Friday afternoon by Anne-Marie Yates, Mountain Resort Management LLC, Hospitality Group of Hickory, and Smokey Mountain Hospitality LLC, will also be the topic of discussion in another emergency meeting of the Boone Town Council set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 26.

The public is invited to comment during the remote meeting through WebEx or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment, please email Town Manager, John A. Ward III at [email protected] or call in at 828-268-6205 and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting.

Following the public comment session of the meeting, the town council will enter closed session. Clarification or modification of the emergency declaration will follow once the closed session is completed.

Tuesday’s meeting can be watched live on the Town of Boone website.