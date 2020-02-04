Boone Ties Record High on Monday After Warm Temperatures Sweep Across the High Country

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 3:19 pm

By Nathan Ham

Monday felt like a beautiful spring day in the High Country with temperatures warming into the 60s and tying a record high in Boone for February 3.

The high temperature on Monday reached 65 degrees according to David Still with Ray’s Weather Center. This was warm enough to tie the all-time record for February 3 set back in 1989. Still said that Banner Elk and West Jefferson fell just short of setting new record highs as well.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s and lower 60s until Friday when more seasonal cold weather comes back to the High Country, according to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center. The biggest story of the weather for the week will be the rainfall possible over the next three days and the potential for some snowfall over the weekend.

The rain has started falling across the area on Tuesday and will get heavier on Wednesday and Thursday with even some thunderstorms possible Thursday evening. Rainfall totals could reach anywhere between two and four inches, which could lead to some flooding issues.

As everyone turns their attention to the weekend, the rain will taper off and turn to snow showers on Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Snow will return on Saturday and end Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s while the snow falls. Sunday will clear off and temperatures will warm up a bit into the mid-40s.

Monday’s high temperatures

Boone – 65

Seven Devils – 66

Blowing Rock – 65

Deep Gap – 65

Zionville – 66

West Jefferson – 66

Warrensville – 64

Banner Elk – 64

Linville – 66

Beech Mountain – 57

Sugar Mountain – 58

