Boone Sets New Record High Temperature for February 7; Previous Record was 61 Degrees

Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:25 pm

By Nathan Ham

Today is shaping up to be such a warm day that the previous high temperature for February 7 was broken by 10 a.m. Thursday morning, according to data from Ray’s Weather Center.

The previous record of 61 degrees was set in 2017. Morning temperatures in Boone surpassed that number relatively easy.

Daytime temperatures will continue to rise and possibly reach as high as 70 degrees around the High Country. The current prediction from Ray’s Weather has the high reaching 68 degrees in Boone.

Other records could be in jeopardy as well as the day continues. The current record in Banner Elk for warmest temperature on February 7 is 68 degrees set all the way back in 1937. The record at Beech Mountain is 55 degrees set in 2017. The longest-running record that could be broken today is over in West Jefferson where the high of 65 degrees has been in the record books since 1927.

The warm weather will come to an abrupt end on Friday. The low temperature for Thursday will be about as warm as it gets on Friday. Thursday’s low is expected to be 41 degrees while the high for Friday is predicted to be 42. Lows dip into the teens on Friday night with highs barely reaching 40 on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures warm up a bit on Monday into the upper 40s, however it looks to be a dreary day with a lot of clouds and showers across the area. Tuesday the high will get close to 50 degrees but will be nothing but rain.

