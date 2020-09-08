Boone Service League Invites Women to First Meeting

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:47 am

The Boone Service League invites women interested in membership or learning more about the nonprofit to attend the group’s first monthly meeting of the 2020-21 service year at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, via Zoom.

Established in 1957 as an auxiliary women’s organization to the Boone Jaycees, the Boone Service League is a women’s civic club that serves the High Country community through fundraising and volunteer service, providing leadership and networking opportunities for its members. The Boone Service League provides emergency financial assistance to families in crisis, scholarships for high school seniors and donations for community programs. As an all-volunteer organization with very low overhead costs, all of the league’s funds stay in the High Country community.

In 2019-20, the Boone Service League provided donations to the Back to School Festival, Hospitality House, Hunger & Health Coalition, Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S., Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program, Watauga County Schools (school lunch debt), Spirit Ride and a number of other area nonprofits. In addition, the Boone Service League helped pay rent, electric, hospital and heating bills and purchased gift and grocery cards for families in crisis. Members also donate their time through projects such as Meals on Wheels, litter cleanups and by volunteering to help other nonprofits and community events.

“I joined the Boone Service League because I wanted to meet new people and give back to my community,” said Anna Oakes, who is serving her second year as president. “In my eight years with BSL, I’ve formed new friendships and gained new skills in fundraising, event planning and organizational leadership.”

Last spring, the Boone Service League’s Totally 80s Party — its largest fundraiser of the year — had to be canceled just weeks before the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. But thanks to event vendors and sponsors — Boone Dermatology Clinic, Mountain Times Publications, Hidden Creek Management, Smokehouse Foods, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Stepping Stone of Boone and Miller IV Holdings — the league was able to recover the event costs and safeguard its budget for the 2020-21 service year.

“We are so grateful to these businesses for supporting the work of the Boone Service League,” Oakes said.

The Boone Service League is open to women ages 21 and older living in the High Country area. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, September through May, and will be held via Zoom until COVID-19 conditions and restrictions allow for in-person meetings to resume.

For meeting information or to join the Boone Service League’s email list, contact Oakes at [email protected] org . Follow Boone Service League on Facebook and Instagram.