Boone Residents May Soon Receive Letters From American Water Resources of North Carolina

Published Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:12 pm

The Town of Boone wishes to inform its water and sewer customers of a letter which they may soon receive from American Water Resources of North Carolina, a private company located in New Jersey. This is the same company which has previously sent these types of letters in April 2013, April 2014, December 2015 and March 2016.

Although the town was notified of the company’s intention to contact its water and sewer customers, please be aware that the Town of Boone is not affiliated with American Water Resources of North Carolina, has no previous experience with nor knowledge about the company, and the Town does not specifically endorse this or any such program. The letter is expected to address customers’ potential expenses for broken or defective water and sewer lines on their property and offers a program for addressing such line failures. Although Town of Boone water and sewer customers are generally responsible for water line repairs on their side of their water meters and for broken sewer lines on their property, the Town cannot certify that the program offered is legitimate or of benefit to its customer.

The Town suggests that each customer review his or her current homeowner’s insurance policy to verify if whether and to what extent these types of repairs are covered and make your decisions as personally warranted. It is also advisable that you check with the Better Business Bureau and other consumer protection organizations and agencies before contracting with an unknown company.

If you have any questions or concerns pertaining to this matter, please call the Public Works Department at 828-268-6250. You may also be able to obtain useful information by contacting the Consumer Protection Division of the North Carolina Attorney General at 1-877-566-7226. Of course, you should always read carefully any legal document or contract before signing it.

