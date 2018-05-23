Boone Resident Hosts Event For Mental Health Non-Profit Focused On Community Based Peer Support

Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 2:13 pm

Out of Your Mind, a newly established non-profit organization, officially launched on Friday, May 18 at Jones House Cultural and Community Center in Boone, North Carolina. Out of Your Mind is a creative resource for mental health in the local community. Founded by local resident, Kat Dolan, Out of Your Mind will serve as a platform to combat social isolation through creative peer support and reframe mental illness as a mental opportunity. The launch was attended by over 60 members of the local community.

Out of Your Mind offers donation based local events for those who live with mental opportunity and is also open to those who know someone who is suffering and want to understand how to better support them. Dolan began coordinating different events for locals in August 2017 and what started as weekly potlucks has evolved to two events per month, typically including a group hike and small business collaboration event.

Dolan, a performance poet and writer by trade, premiered a poetry video at the launch celebration. The poem titled, “Nobody But Myself” personifies Dolan’s own depression as a person worthy of love, no matter the ups and downs, and embodies the passion behind the organization.

The video can be seen here.

For more information, or to donate to Out of Your Mind, please visit our website, follow OutofYourMind_ on Instagram or email info@outofyourmind.us.

