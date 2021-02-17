Boone Police Office Announces Arrest for the June 2020 St. Elizabeth’s Breaking and Entering

Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 9:33 am

On February 12, 2021, Boone Police Detective Jake Harkey arrested Claude William Clark, age 54 of Boone, for Breaking or Entering at Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Clark was given a $20,000 secured bond and assigned a court date of March 23rd. The incident stemmed from a breaking and entering that occurred in June of 2020 in which a suspect entered a window at the Church and took a tabernacle located inside. The tabernacle is described as an ornate gold colored metal container with a cross at the top approximately two to three feet tall that weighs roughly forty pounds. The Boone Police Department stated that although a suspect is in custody, the tabernacle taken from the Church has not yet been located. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the tabernacle is asked to call High Country Crimstoppers or the Boone Police Department.