Boone Police Make Arrests in Two Breaking and Entering Incidents from November

On November 27, 2018, Farmers Rental and Power Equipment was the victim of a break-in and then on November 28, 2018, High Country 4×4 was the victim of a break-in and thefts from numerous vehicles. As a result of investigations into both incidents three individuals were arrested on charges including felonious breaking and entering, injury to real property, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Brandon Alan Johnston, 27, of Lenoir, Jonathan Wesley Mays, 35, of Boomer and Ashley Danielle Mays, 34, of Boomer were charged following the investigation.
Charges are as follows:
Brandon Alan Johnston
27 years of age
Lenoir, NC
Date of Arrest: December 17, 2018
Bond: $60,000 secured
Court Date: January 18, 2019
- Farmers Rental and Power Equipment Incident
- Felonious Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts
- Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts
- Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property – 2 Counts
- High Country 4X4 Incident
- Felonious Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle
- Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property
- Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Jonathan Wesley Mays
35 years of age
Boomer, NC
Date of Arrest: December 21, 2018
Bond: $60,000 secured
Court Date: January 18, 2019
- Farmers Rental and Power Equipment Incident
- Felonious Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts
- Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts
- Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property – 2 Counts
- High Country 4X4 Incident
- Felonious Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle
- Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property
- Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Ashley Danielle Mays
34 years of age
Boomer, NC
Date of Arrest: January 9, 2019
Bond: $50,000 secured
Court Date: January 18, 2019
- Farmers Rental and Power Equipment Incident
- Felonious Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts
- Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts
- High Country 4X4 Incident
- Felonious Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle
- Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property
- Misdemeanor Larceny
A crime alert was issued through High Country Crime Stoppers featuring a jeep with distinctive markings. This resulted in information indicating the jeep had been stolen in Lenoir, NC. This information ultimately led to the identification and arrests of these individuals.