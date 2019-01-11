Boone Police Make Arrests in Two Breaking and Entering Incidents from November

Published Friday, January 11, 2019 at 3:19 pm

On November 27, 2018, Farmers Rental and Power Equipment was the victim of a break-in and then on November 28, 2018, High Country 4×4 was the victim of a break-in and thefts from numerous vehicles. As a result of investigations into both incidents three individuals were arrested on charges including felonious breaking and entering, injury to real property, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Brandon Alan Johnston, 27, of Lenoir, Jonathan Wesley Mays, 35, of Boomer and Ashley Danielle Mays, 34, of Boomer were charged following the investigation.

Charges are as follows:

Brandon Alan Johnston

27 years of age

Lenoir, NC

Date of Arrest: December 17, 2018

Bond: $60,000 secured

Court Date: January 18, 2019

Farmers Rental and Power Equipment Incident Felonious Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property – 2 Counts



High Country 4X4 Incident Felonious Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny



Jonathan Wesley Mays

35 years of age

Boomer, NC

Date of Arrest: December 21, 2018

Bond: $60,000 secured

Court Date: January 18, 2019

Farmers Rental and Power Equipment Incident Felonious Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property – 2 Counts



High Country 4X4 Incident Felonious Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny



Ashley Danielle Mays

34 years of age

Boomer, NC

Date of Arrest: January 9, 2019

Bond: $50,000 secured

Court Date: January 18, 2019

Farmers Rental and Power Equipment Incident Felonious Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts Felonious Larceny After Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts



High Country 4X4 Incident Felonious Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny



A crime alert was issued through High Country Crime Stoppers featuring a jeep with distinctive markings. This resulted in information indicating the jeep had been stolen in Lenoir, NC. This information ultimately led to the identification and arrests of these individuals.

