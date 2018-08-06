Boone Police Investigating the Death of a Man in Brookshire Park

Published Monday, August 6, 2018 at 9:58 am

On August 5 at approximately 3 p.m., a family was exploring Brookshire Park when they discovered a deceased male face down in the South Fork of the New River.

The Boone Police Department responded and immediately began an investigation. There are no known signs of foul play at this point in the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled. More information will be released when available.

“Our Detective Division is investigating the circumstances around this death. Boone Police Detectives worked the scene with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office. We will release the deceased’s name as soon as possible,” said Lieutenant Chris Hatton, Investigations Division Commander.

Comments

comments