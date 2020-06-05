Boone Police Investigating Death of 25-Year-Old Found at Local Hotel; No Foul Play Suspected

Published Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:10 pm

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at around 12:10 pm, Boone Police and Watauga Medics responded to the Sleep Inn located at 163 Hwy 105 Ext, after receiving a 911 call to check the well-being of an individual. The individual was located and found to be deceased. He was identified as Cory Wayne Tipton, age 25, of Candler, North Carolina. The medical examiner has not yet determined his cause of death. The Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident, but no foul play was suspected, and the cause of death will be determined by the autopsy.

A person who knew Mr. Tipton said he was employed by one of the subcontractors working on the student housing project at App State.