Boone Police Have New Tool to Serve the Public While Protecting the Environment

Published Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:24 am

Recently the Boone Police Department received a new Polaris Electric Utility side-by-side vehicle. This purchase was made possible by a donation from an anonymous community member. This new utility vehicle will be used to patrol the Greenway Trail and provide support during special events throughout the Town of Boone. The benefits are already being realized.

On Saturday, August 1 at approximately 9:30 AM, Officers Camacho and Stout were utilizing the electric utility vehicle (EUTV) to patrol the Greenway Trail. While checking the area underneath Blowing Rock Road adjacent to Penn Station Subs, they observed a male, Trinity James Hood, 40, preparing methamphetamine for sale. Mr. Hood was arrested and charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule 3 Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 3.5 grams of Methamphetamine were seized along with two and a half Buprenorphine capsules, digital scales, and multiple plastic baggies. Mr. Hood received a $10,000 secured bond pending a September 18, 2020, appearance in Watauga District Court.

This was one of the first patrols utilizing the EUTV. One of the characteristics of the EUTV is how quiet it is, utilizing only an electric motor. This allowed the officers to approach Mr. Hood undetected. The officers’ initiative and watchfulness coupled with the benefit of the EUTV resulted in the removal of narcotics from our community.

Déjà vu! On Wednesday, August 5, at approximately 8:30 AM, Officers Camacho and Stout were again patrolling the Greenway Trail with the EUTV. In the same location as before they located two subjects with narcotics.

Charges are as follows:

Scottie Lynn Garr, 34

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

$3,000 secured bond

September 4, 2020, Watauga District Court

Samuel Jason Scott, 44

Misdemeanor Second-degree Trespassing

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$500 secured bond

September 4, 2020, Watauga District Court

The ETUV allowed the officers excellent mobility and visibility while maintaining a safe and family-friendly trail system. Excellent work by these dedicated servants.