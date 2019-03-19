Boone Police Forum Happening During Tonight’s Town Council Meeting

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:25 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Boone Police Department will be holding a special presentation during the town council meeting on Tuesday night at the Boone Town Council Chambers, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.

“Tonight’s event was initiated by the town council, they asked if we could come and give a state of the police department update on an annual basis,” said Boone Police Captain Andy Le Beau. “We’re answering their questions but we also wanted to let the public know what we’re doing. We’re taxpayer funded so we believe we are accountable to the public and wanted to give the public an opportunity to hear from the police department.”

The forum will be from 6-8 p.m. and will give residents a chance to hear about information on numerous topics, including ways to be environmentally friendly, enforcement of drug laws, asset forfeiture and community policing.

Le Beau said that their presentation will last for roughly 45 minutes with a question and answer session to follow.

“It’s really just a way of connecting with the community for those that want to learn more about what we do. If they’re happy then great, if they’re not happy then we want to give them the opportunity to come let us know how we can serve them better,” said Capt. Le Beau.

Other items on the agenda for Tuesday night’s town council meeting include:

Consideration of approval of letter of support for AppalCART.

Discussion regarding post office repair and maintenance expenditures.

Discussion regarding the water intake barn quilt project.

Award of bid for contracted services for mowing.

Award of bid for downtown sidewalk installation

The complete agenda can be found here.

Comments

comments