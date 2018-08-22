Boone Police Expose Statewide Credit Card Fraud Operation

Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 9:55 am

On Monday night, August 20, Boone Police apprehended two suspects of a nationwide credit card fraud operation, with international implications. This investigation began after receiving information from a local bank that bank officials had observed suspicious activity at one of their ATM machines in Boone.

Norris Felton McLoyd, 48, and Yeneyder Del Socorro Norris, 42, of 1927 Fuller Mill Road North, Thomasville, North Carolina, were each initially charged with three felony counts of Financial Transaction Card Forgery. They are both lodged in the Watauga County Jail under $10,000 secured bond. More charges are pending.

“This case is not complete; we are currently in communications with other federal and state law enforcement agencies about the possibilities of additional charges. We also know that much of this currency was being wired to other suspects in Columbia, South America. These suspects picked the wrong bank and the wrong town,” said Special Operations Lieutenant Danny Houck.

The suspects in this case were fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars from local bank ATM machines with the use of multiple bank cards. After having been notified by bank officials that the suspects were at a local branch Monday night, Boone Police officers located the suspect vehicle and were able to stop the vehicle and make the arrests. A search of the suspects and their vehicle revealed multiple items of evidence, including US Currency and over 20 fraudulent credit cards.

Boone Police Department Investigators coordinated with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and a search was conducted of the suspects’ home. Many more items of evidence were seized from the home. The evidence indicates that the suspects are manufacturing fraudulent or “clone” bank cards, to illegally obtain money from innocent people’s bank accounts.

“We have been working this case over the past two weeks. During that time we were able to establish methods and patterns, which were instrumental in locating and arresting these suspects. This is a very serious crime. As of today, we are still discovering new victims of this illegal operation. We would like to thank the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for their valuable assistance in this investigation,” said Dana Crawford, Boone Chief of Police.

