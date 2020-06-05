Boone Police Dept. Announces the Death of Local Lawyer Robert “Tom” Speed

Published Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:39 pm

On Friday, June 5, 2020, at 3:25 am, Boone Police responded to 825 West King Street, after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive male. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to provide immediate life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The male individual was identified as Robert Thomas Speed, age 68, of Boone, North Carolina. The medical examiner has determined that the cause of death was from natural causes. Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

Attorney Robert “Tom” Speed was an individual that officers of the Boone Police Department have grown to know very well over the years. Mr. Speed was a respected colleague and a good friend to all our officers. His smile, presence, and lighthearted demeanor will be missed. We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and office staff.